  

Search

Lifestyle

Sidhu Moose Wala's slain story to be released soon on OTT platforms

Web Desk
11:54 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
Sidhu Moose Wala
Source: Sidhu Moose Wala

India’s Matchbox Shots is in talks of developing a project on slain Sidhu Moose Wala. Matchbox Shots acquired the rights to crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh’s bestselling 2023 book “Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab.” 

The Indian rapper, singer and songwriter, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, widely known as Sidhu Moose Wala, propelled himself from a village in Punjab into mainstream global music, before being murdered in broad daylight on May 29, 2022. He was 28 years old.

Matchbox Shots has yet to decide whether the project will be a film or series.

According to Variety, Jupinderjit Singh said, “The moment the book was published there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further.”

Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots added, “We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit’s book ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ we know we have a strong backbone for our story.”

Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots added, “The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding.”

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. Six shooters fatally shot him when he was along with his cousin and friend was out in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa.

His death case is being probed by Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) filing chargesheet against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The singer-turned-politician was best known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295 among many other hits.

Sidhu Moosewala's Pakistani fan lands in trouble for planning singer's death anniversary 'in style' (VIDEO)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:02 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Justin Bieber prays for Israel using Palestine's picture, later ...

10:51 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

SRK's Jawan to feature omitted scenes in upcoming OTT platform ...

05:47 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Fans spot Naseem Shah in Urvashi's Instagram story on PAKvIND showdown

12:03 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Yashma Gill, Jan Rambo, Adnan Shah Tipu to feature in a cop's love ...

11:09 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Man accused of harrassing TV actress Srha Asghar released on bail

09:19 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

The Story of Sapphire: Here's how a clothing sale turned in a public ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 at a glance

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips further against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.85 755.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.07 918.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.94 59.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.96 165.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.05 25.35
Omani Riyal OMR 730.39 738.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.06 25.36
Swiss Franc CHF 308.9 311.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: