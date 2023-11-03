Sidhu Moose Wala's slain story to be released soon on OTT platforms

India’s Matchbox Shots is in talks of developing a project on slain Sidhu Moose Wala. Matchbox Shots acquired the rights to crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh’s bestselling 2023 book “Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab.”

The Indian rapper, singer and songwriter, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, widely known as Sidhu Moose Wala, propelled himself from a village in Punjab into mainstream global music, before being murdered in broad daylight on May 29, 2022. He was 28 years old.

Matchbox Shots has yet to decide whether the project will be a film or series.

According to Variety, Jupinderjit Singh said, “The moment the book was published there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further.”

Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots added, “We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit’s book ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ we know we have a strong backbone for our story.”

Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots added, “The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding.”

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. Six shooters fatally shot him when he was along with his cousin and friend was out in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa.

His death case is being probed by Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) filing chargesheet against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The singer-turned-politician was best known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295 among many other hits.