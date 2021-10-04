PM Imran to inaugurate Kamyab Pakistan Programme today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Kamyab Pakistan Programme today to disburse loans worth around Rs1,400 billion among 3.7 million families across the country.

A press release issued by PM Office cited the initiative aimed towards alleviating poverty by empowering the deprived segments of the society and supporting them in transforming their lives.

کامیاب پاکستان پروگرام ملک میں غربت کے خاتمے میں کلیدی کردار ادا کرے گا۔



اس پروگرام کے تحت چودہ سو ارب کے قرضے 37لاکھ گھرانوں کو دیے جائیں گے ۔ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 4, 2021

It further added that the programme would link the low-income groups with banks through micro-finance institutions. It reflects the sense of the state’s responsibility towards the weaker segments of society.

Farmers will reportedly get interest-free loans under the Kamyab Kisan programme, while financing would be made available for businesses up to Rs0.5 million under the Kamyab Karobar programme.

Furthermore, Sasta Ghar Scheme will facilitate weak segments of society by providing easy installments for the construction of houses. Skilled-based scholarship schemes and the Sehat Insaf Card will also be linked with the PTI key project.

In September, the federal authorities announced to hire banks for the initiative through a competitive process, as it is set to reduce program size by three-fourth to just Rs10 billion a month and also placed an upper limit for sovereign guarantees.