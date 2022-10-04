'Jo Tu Na Mila x Habibi Mashup' - Asim Azhar releases his new song

We love a fun collaboration, in particular mashups. Asim Azhar just released a new song called ‘'Jo Tu Na Mila x Habibi (Mashup)" with his young fan Arshman Naseem. and we’re here for it.

Taking to Instagram, the Tera Woh Pyaar singer shared a glimpse of the latest releases, showcasing the mashup which features Jo Tu Na Mila and Habibi.

'Jo Tu Na Mila x Habibi (Mashup) | @asimazhar x @arshmannaeem.official ????ITS OUT!!!! ♥️♥️♥️ link in bio', captioned the Ghalat Fehmi singer.

Azhar planned a mashup with the young star after his recreation of Jo Tu Na Mila went viral on social media.

On the work front, Azhar's latest project Habibi has been making rounds on the internet and received praise from fellow celebrities, not to forget Bollywood rapper Badshah tripping to the catchy song.