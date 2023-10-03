India comes under fire over tacky conditions at stadiums ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under fire over filthy seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Criticism from social media users comes days before the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023.
The mega event is taking place in India with warm-up matches being held ahead of the main round which starts on October 5 in Ahmedabad.
The finalists of the 2019 edition England and New Zealand will be playing in the tournament opener followed by Pakistan facing the Netherlands the following day.
On Tuesday, Pakistan lost the warm-up match against Australia by 14 runs. Fans were allowed to watch the game but seats were filthy and people could not sit on them.
C. Venkatesh, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of some filthy seats, triggering a storm against the Indian cricket authorities over their failure to make proper arrangements for the cricket fans coming to watch matches at the stadiums.
Nothing much has changed in Uppal stadium. Only some window dressing and spectator comfort still not taken care of in full.#worldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/RiPyeRsfEn— C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) October 3, 2023
This is for those, who said I had posted an old or fake pic. I’m very present at the ground. pic.twitter.com/klMfNCM6VM— C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) October 3, 2023
This video is for those doubting thomoses who felt my earlier pics were edited. pic.twitter.com/xmC5ti9hCm— C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) October 3, 2023
The condition of Uppal stadium Hyderabad, richest board offers this to the people of the country and that too in a world cup, will Roger Binny and Jay Shah sit on these seats? what a shame BCCI— Kartik Wamdev (@kartikwamdev) October 3, 2023
Pic courtesy- C. VENKATESH #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 #ausvspak#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Wrc6xCAd2X
Shocking. To say the least https://t.co/WRM0984dFL— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 3, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.