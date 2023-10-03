India comes under fire over tacky conditions at stadiums ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under fire over filthy seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Criticism from social media users comes days before the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The mega event is taking place in India with warm-up matches being held ahead of the main round which starts on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

The finalists of the 2019 edition England and New Zealand will be playing in the tournament opener followed by Pakistan facing the Netherlands the following day.

On Tuesday, Pakistan lost the warm-up match against Australia by 14 runs. Fans were allowed to watch the game but seats were filthy and people could not sit on them.

C. Venkatesh, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of some filthy seats, triggering a storm against the Indian cricket authorities over their failure to make proper arrangements for the cricket fans coming to watch matches at the stadiums.

The condition of Uppal stadium Hyderabad, richest board offers this to the people of the country and that too in a world cup, will Roger Binny and Jay Shah sit on these seats? what a shame BCCI



