Pakistani TikToker couple now running hotel business in Thailand

Pakistani TikToker couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are on family vacation these days.

The couple is currently having fun in Thailand. Recently, they disclosed their secret business project, which they were hiding from their fans.

Kanwal and Zulqarnain have bought a hotel in Phuket, Thailand. According to reports, the hotel is going to be a big venture by the social media influencers.

Talking about their new business venture, Zulqarnain said, “In Phuket, Thailand, we have been staying in a hotel, which we have already bought. Actually, we bought this hotel a month ago." He said that he has been hiding this news from his fans.

Zulqarnain said, “We are in Thailand for the documentation and renovation work. The hotel is already in operation. It has three floors and after complete renovation all rooms of the hotel will be available to guests for stay. Please do pray for our business."