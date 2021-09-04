Pakistan's Inam Butt qualifies for final of World Beach Wrestling 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan's top grappler Inam Butt has qualified for the final of the World Beach Wrestling Championship on Saturday
The Gujranwala-based athlete, who clinched the first gold medal for Pakistan at the 21st Commonwealth Games, defeated Romania’s Mihai Nicolae Palaghia in semi-final by 3-0 within the 90Kg category.
Earlier, he qualified for the semi-final after knocking out Turkish Karadeniz Omer Faruk in the quarter-finals.
He had advanced to quarter-finals by defeating the Greek wrestler Georgios Tsaknakis in the second match of the game.
The 35-year-old then defeated a Ukrainian wrestler. In the second match, Butt defeated his opponent by 3-0.
In a tweet on Thursday, the Pakistani wrestler urged fans to pray for his victory as he expressed determination to get the gold for the country.
Butt had won the gold medal at the World Beach Wrestling Championship held in Turkey in 2018 by stamping his supremacy in the 90kgs freestyle final against his Georgian opponent with a rousing display of all-around performance.
Pakistan's Inam Butt bags Gold at World Beach ... 11:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2019
DOHA - Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt won Gold Medal on Monday at ANOC World Beach Games being held in Doha. The ...
