Punjab govt announces Rs2.5 million cash reward for gold medal winner Haider Ali

The Punjab government on Friday announced a financial reward of Rs2.5 million for Haider Ali, who won Pakistan a gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

Punjab Sport Minister Rai Taimur Bhatti said that Haider Ali made the entire nation proud by winning the gold medal in the Japanese Paralympics.

Haider threw a 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six he made to score the best distance. The silver medal was bagged by Ukraine's Zhabnyak with a 52.43 metres throw, while Brazilian Teixeira de Souza won bronze with a 51.86 throw.

Earlier, Haider had won two medals, a silver in Beijing and a Bronze in Rio in the long jump event for Pakistan.