Asia Cup 2022 – Pakistan all set to lock horns with India today 
Web Desk
09:38 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Source: PCB
DUBAI – Pakistan will take on India today (Sunday) in Super 4 encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium. 

Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs in a Group A match on Friday, registering the second-largest victory by margin of runs by a full-member country in history of shortest format of cricket.

With stunning performance by bowlers, Pakistan removed Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs and finished second in their group after India.

Pakistan have been hit with an injury to another fast bowler, with Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Sunday's game with a "suspected side strain". Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain will take his place.

India's medium pacer Avesh Khan’s inclusion is also doubtful. Speaking to journalists on Saturday, India's head coach Rahul Dravid said Avesh is suffering from fever and is currently under the supervision of the medical team.

On Friday, India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out of the T20 tournament due to a knee injury.

Squads:

Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Hasan Ali/Mohammad Hasnain

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Avesh Khan/R Ashwin, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

More From This Category
