Asia Cup: Pakistan need 182 runs to beat India in Dubai match

DUBAI – Men in Blue set a big victory target of 182 for Injury-hit Pakistan in their second clash in Asia Cup at Dubai stadium.

Pakistan earlier won the toss and opted to field first in the second clash against India in Super 4 encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma started with an aggressive approach against young spearheads Naseem and Nawaz.

Rohit and KL Rahul completed half-ton in just 4.2 overs, the fastest against Pakistan in limited overs game, before the latter returned to the pavilion on 28. Haris Rauf, with the fastest delivery of 153 KPH, strikes for Pakistan as he picks the prized wicket of Sharma.

After a thrilling catch of Rohit by Fakhar, Pakistani batters fought back and took the crucial wicket of KL Rahul.

Hasnain then picks up another crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya, who walks back without troubling Pakistan.

Men in Green have made one change as Mohammad Hasnain replaced Shahnawaz Dahani, who was ruled out after an injury while India made three changes.

Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi and Rishabh Pant replaced Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan and Dinesh Karthik.

Pakistan earlier thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs in a Group A match on Friday, registering the second-largest victory by margin of runs by a full-member country in history of shortest format of cricket.

With a stunning performance by bowlers, Pakistan removed Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs and finished second in their group after India.

Pakistan have been hit with an injury to another fast bowler, with Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Sunday's game with a "suspected side strain". Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain will take his place.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi