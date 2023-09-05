Search

Pakistan

Foetus recovered from infant girl in Sadiqabad

Web Desk 11:55 AM | 5 Sep, 2023
Foetus recovered from infant girl in Sadiqabad
Source: File Photo

SADIQABAD - Doctors in Sadiqabad on Sunday operated a 10-month-old girl to remove an abdominal tumour and ascites, but they were shocked to find the child's twin inside her abdominal.

According to Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, paediatric surgeon at Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, a 10-month-old child was sent to a hospital in Sadiqabad with pre-abdominal and abdominal mass. She underwent surgery to have the lump within her body removed.

Dr Ahmed continued by stating that the ailment was known as "fetus-in-fetu" (FIF) in medical circles and that there were very few occurrences of it worldwide. It is an uncommon congenital condition to have a fetus-in-fetu.

It is a condition where a parasitic, deformed foetus develops inside the body of its twin. Meckel was the first to characterise the anomaly in the early nineteenth century. There are just 200 examples of the abnormality recorded globally, or one case for every 500,000 births.

Pakistani surgeon creates history by performing 12 major robotic surgeries in a day

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

