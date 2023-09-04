Gold price declines by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices plunged in domestic market on Monday in line with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs700 to close at Rs239,100 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs500 to settle at Rs204,900, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $5 to settle at $1,940 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10 grams, respectively.