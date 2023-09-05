How much Pakistani celebrities have to pay in electricity bill this month?

When inflation plagues a nation, nobody is safe — not even the richest of riches!

With a soaring price hike in electricity bills and utilities forcing the lower and working classes to commit suicide, unfortunately, even Pakistani celebrities have come out to condemn the injustice against local people with heavy taxes and no relief in sight.

While other utilities have been witnessing fluctuation in prices, monthly electricity bills have been plaguing masses the most.

In light of such events, many stars of the entertainment industry came forward and shared their whopping bills worth tens of thousands. What's mind-boggling is that most of them had gone on vacations or travelling and still have to pay a hefty amount.

Actress Nadia Khan in a recent video asked her industry peers about their bills who made shocking revelations that they converted to solar energy since they cannot afford the bills anymore.

Actress Sadia Imam shared that her electricity bill was PKR 67,000 due to which she converted her house to solar energy. The conversion proved to be a relief resulting in an electricity bill worth PKR 19,000 bill.

Nida Yasir revealed that she was not at home for half a month as the whole family went on vacation and she still got a six-figure PKR 100,000 bill. The Good Morning Pakistan host said that is trying to control energy consumption as much as possible, adding that even converting to solar energy is expensive.

Actress and model Fiza Ali revealed that she was served with a bill worth PKR 67,000 despite not using air conditioner and not being at home much due to travelling.

Khan herself received a bill worth PKR 75,000 when in fact she was in Thailand and went then went to visit her father in Islamabad, and not being home all month.