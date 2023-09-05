Lionel Messi's bodyguard tackles pitch invader in LAFC vs Inter Miami match

In a significant security lapse during Inter Miami's most recent game, Lionel Messi was seized by a pitch invader as his bodyguard entered and took the fan away.

Messi, 35, has had great success since joining Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Argentine great has 11 goals and five assists in the same number of games for David Beckham's MLS squad. In addition, Messi recently flew to California for a match against Los Angeles FC. The seasoned player provided two assists in Inter Miami's 3-1 triumph.

As several A-list stars watched from the stands, he lit up the pitch.

Yassine Chueko, a former military man and MMA fighter, has been appointed as Messi's permanent bodyguard.

Chueko has regularly been observed by spectators pacing the touchline during games as the football player's shadow to make sure he is never far from his target. Chueko, a former navy SEAL, has experience in both Afghanistan and Iraq.