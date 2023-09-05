Search

Sports

Lionel Messi's bodyguard tackles pitch invader in LAFC vs Inter Miami match

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 5 Sep, 2023
Leonel Messi
Source: InterMiamiCF

In a significant security lapse during Inter Miami's most recent game, Lionel Messi was seized by a pitch invader as his bodyguard entered and took the fan away.

Messi, 35, has had great success since joining Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Argentine great has 11 goals and five assists in the same number of games for David Beckham's MLS squad. In addition, Messi recently flew to California for a match against Los Angeles FC. The seasoned player provided two assists in Inter Miami's 3-1 triumph.

As several A-list stars watched from the stands, he lit up the pitch.

Yassine Chueko, a former military man and MMA fighter, has been appointed as Messi's permanent bodyguard.

Chueko has regularly been observed by spectators pacing the touchline during games as the football player's shadow to make sure he is never far from his target. Chueko, a former navy SEAL, has experience in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

Asia Cup Super 4s – Pakistan-India match 'shifted to Hambantota'

11:04 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs in crucial Asia Cup match 

10:45 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? ...

01:42 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

PCB announces up to 100% increase in women players’ match fee

04:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Lionel Messi becomes the only footballer in the world to win 44 ...

09:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

AJGL Monthly Medal Match concludes on a high note 

07:42 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Parvez Elahi

11:33 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 5, 2023

08:13 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 333.65
Euro EUR 355 359
UK Pound Sterling GBP 416.9 421
U.A.E Dirham AED 91.2 92
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.7 88.5
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 813.77 821.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54
Danish Krone DKK 44.24 44.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 992.22 1001.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.87 183.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 794.68 802.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237.6 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 345.45 347.95
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (5 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Karachi PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Islamabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Peshawar PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Quetta PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sialkot PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Attock PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujranwala PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Jehlum PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Multan PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Bahawalpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujrat PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nawabshah PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Chakwal PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Hyderabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nowshehra PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sargodha PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Faisalabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Mirpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: