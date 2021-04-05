Anoushey Ashraf’s swimming video goes viral
Anoushey Ashraf’s swimming video goes viral
A video of Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf swimming at Dubai beach is taking the internet by storm. 

The actress took to Instagram stories and uploaded her videos at Dubai beach on Sunday. In one of the videos, Anoushey can be seen filing through her mobile while entering into the water at Dubai beach. She has recently been spotted vacationing in Dubai with friends.

Anoushey is a famous Pakistani VJ. She started her career with Indus Music / MTV Pakistan. She is known for her ace speaking skills and stylish personality. She has hosted a famous morning show.

