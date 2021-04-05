Anoushey Ashraf’s swimming video in bold dress goes viral
Web Desk
12:00 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
Anoushey Ashraf’s swimming video in bold dress goes viral
Share

A video of Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf swimming at Dubai beach is taking the internet by storm. 

The actress took to Instagram stories and uploaded her videos at Dubai beach on Sunday. In one of the videos, Anoushey can be seen filming through her mobile while entering into the water at Dubai beach. She has recently been spotted vacationing in Dubai with friends.

Anoushey is a famous Pakistani VJ. She started her career with Indus Music / MTV Pakistan. She is known for her ace speaking skills and stylish personality. She has hosted a famous morning show.

Hania Aamir finds her 'twin' at US beach party ... 08:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

Famed Pakistani film and TV star Hania Aamir recently had fun at a beach in the United States, where she’s having ...

More From This Category
Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19
05:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for ...
04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album ...
03:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Celebrities wish Saba Qamar on her birthday
03:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain ...
02:57 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Saba Qamar turns 37
10:31 AM | 5 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19
05:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr