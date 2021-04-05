Daily Pakistan anchorperson Yasir Shami to host Geo’s Ramadan transmission 2021

LAHORE – Daily Pakistan anchorperson Yasir Shami will host Ramadan transmission 2021 for Geo TV network.

In a Facebook post, Yasir Shami shared the news with his friends and followers. He will host the Geo Ramadan transmission with a title “G kay Geo”. He would also remain part of Daily Pakistan as well.

Shami wrote on Facebook, “I'll be hosting Geo Ramadan transmission 2021. Need your prayers. Daily Pakistan was my love is my love n will be forever. I owned the largest digital media platform Daily Pakistan as well as the largest Electronic media platform Jang/Geo group. I'll be keep hosting on both platforms at the same time. I'll try to introduce something new on Television as we did on Social Media. I'm honored to be offered by Geo TV but I'm really thankful to my Boss (Forever) Usman Mujib Shami who taught me how to change the Dynamics of modern media or Social Media. I'm proud to have my mentor like Sir Mujib Ur Rehman Shami and his whole family. He is a great boss great human being and fantastic teacher. My love Shafiq Ur-Rehman. Shukria Daily Pakistan.”