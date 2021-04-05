Ayesha & Naveed – Another TikTokers couple tie the knot

09:44 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Ayesha & Naveed – Another TikTokers couple tie the knot
Another TikTok couple – Ayesha and Naveed Khan – has delighted everyone by sharing the news that they have tied the knot.

The famed social media stars shared videos and pictures on Instagram.

Sharing a video of his Barat day, Naveed captioned it: “Allhamdulillah ❤️ say MashaAllah”.

Replying to his post, his wife Ayesha commented, “Life” with a heart emoticon.

Fans congratulated the couple on their marriage.

