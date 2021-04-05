Ayesha & Naveed – Another TikTokers couple tie the knot
09:44 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Another TikTok couple – Ayesha and Naveed Khan – has delighted everyone by sharing the news that they have tied the knot.
The famed social media stars shared videos and pictures on Instagram.
Sharing a video of his Barat day, Naveed captioned it: “Allhamdulillah ❤️ say MashaAllah”.
Replying to his post, his wife Ayesha commented, “Life” with a heart emoticon.
Fans congratulated the couple on their marriage.
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain ... 02:57 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Wedding festivities are in full swing as Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ...
