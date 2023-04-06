Maria B alleges that drama ‘Sar-e-Rah’ was ‘US-funded'

Designer Maria B has once again resorted to her anti-transgender rhetoric – this time, targetting the Saba Qamar and Muneeb Butt-starrer drama, Sar-e-Rah.

While returning from Umrah, Maria took to her Instagram stories to "educate" her followers on this topic. Emphasizing the importance of dialogue, she highlighted in an earlier story that the situation persists, "even in Ramazan."

In the first Instagram story, she shared a post created by another user, which raises concerns about the content of Ramadan transmissions. The post questions the portrayal of "open indecency and games" in the name of religion, and takes aim at some transgender activists, accusing them of being homosexuals. It also casts doubt on the authenticity of alleged acid attacks and near-misses experienced by these activists, referring to them as "scripted." The post demands proof of the legitimacy of these incidents. It concludes with a warning of a potential boycott, serving as a "first and last" notice.

Continuing her Instagram stories, Maria B expressed her opinion on the invitation of transgender individuals on talk shows during Ramadan. She went on to state that transgender individuals are essentially men who suffer from a disease known as gender dysphoria, and who view themselves as women. According to her, their relationships are abusive and they are essentially homosexuals. She questioned why normal Muslims are not offended by the invitation of transgender individuals during Ramadan, given that such behaviour is forbidden in Islam and is likened to the actions of the people of Lot. Maria B also touched upon the scientific aspect of the issue, arguing that if someone is born male biologically, it is impossible for them to be accepted as a woman. She pointed out that the West is also grappling with similar issues.

She continued her social media rant by discussing the Council of Islamic Ideology's (CII) statement on transgender identity. In her Instagram story, she shares a screenshot of a news piece on the issue and expresses her agreement with the CII's stance. According to her, the transgender identity is "self-perceived" and "un-Islamic," and therefore prohibited and illegal. She emphasized that such acts are not allowed in Islam and have been declared un-Islamic by the Sharia court in Pakistan. She urges everyone to be respectful of the holy month of Ramadan and refrain from engaging in activities that are considered inappropriate. In conclusion, she advocates for a gentle approach to educating those who may not be aware of the issue.

She then talks about the drama serial Sar e Rah featuring actors Saba Qamar and Muneeb Butt. She mentions that certain talk shows are discussing a supposed misunderstanding related to the drama. Maria then proceeds to share a screenshot of actor Muneeb Butt's caption and a description of the show where the character is referred to as transgender. She questions the widespread promotion of the show, with every actor and channel talking about the "biggest drama about a transgender".

She alleges that the drama series "Sar e Rah" was funded by USAID and expresses her shock over the usage of the term "transgender." She claims that the original script used the term "intersex" which would not have caused any offence, but the term was later changed. She shared an edited version of actor Muneeb Butt's caption, which now used the term "intersex" instead.

Later on, she clarifies that she is not blaming anyone, particularly the actors or writers. Instead, she believes that nobody understands the unscientific nature of the transgender movement. She points out that when a male undergoes a sex change operation and changes his sex, it's distressing for their parents, and she sympathizes with them since she is also a mother of children. She also highlights that intersex refers to the khusra community, who are born that way, and she knows many people like this. She concludes by sharing a story of Julie Khan addressing a group of people.

"Let me make it clear that I am not targeting anyone, not the actors or writers. What I am trying to say is that people fail to comprehend the unscientific nature of the transgender movement. When a male undergoes a sex change operation and transforms into a female, it's very distressing for their parents. As a mother myself, I can imagine how those parents must feel when their children run away and get into trouble. I want to highlight that intersex refers to the khusra community, who are born that way, and I know many people who belong to this community. To conclude, I would like to share a story of Julie Khan addressing a group of people."

Maria B had a longstanding issue with the drama in question. Previously, she had shared a clip of the show and accused it of pushing an agenda to promote transgender identities in Pakistan. The backlash against the show intensified when a particular scene featuring Nabeel Zafar and young Sarang was widely criticized on social media.