Mathira expresses dismay over video of Meera recording herself while praying

Meera, a popular Pakistani film and TV actress, is currently in Saudi Arabia with her family, and she has been sharing pictures of her activities there on Instagram.

While her fans were enjoying her posts, one video in particular drew strong criticism from them. The video showed Meera praying inside Masjid-e-Nabawi and was posted on her Instagram account. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, Meera faced severe backlash from users. They condemned her behavior and questioned her mental well-being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VeryFilmi (@veryfilmi)

Many believed that recording oneself praying is considered Riyakari (showoff) and goes against the essence of prayer.

Mathira took to her Instagram to express her dismay, following the controversial video of Meera offering prayer in Masjid-al-Nabawi that stirred a wave of criticism among social media users. In her post, Mathira urged her fans to avoid such actions, stating that praying is a personal matter and should not be turned into a show of publicity. She added that the essence of prayer lies in humility, sincerity, and devotion, which should not be tainted by the desire for social media attention. Mathira's stance on the matter was supported by many of her fans, who commended her for speaking out against the trend.

The comment received mixed reactions with some agreeing with Mathira while others defended Meera and claimed that her intentions were pure.

Due to the constant negative comments the actress deleted the video from her Instagram.