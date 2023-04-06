Search

LifestyleViralWorld

Ramses II – Egyptian pharaoh's coffin to be exhibited in Paris

Noor Fatima 06:24 PM | 6 Apr, 2023
Ramses II – Egyptian pharaoh's coffin to be exhibited in Paris
Source: File Photo

With yet another tribute to Egypt's rich and profoundly amazing history, an exhibition scheduled to be held in France will unveil the coffin of ancient Egypt’s pharaoh, Ramses II, and will be showcased as the centerpiece of the major exhibition.

For the unversed in ancient Egyptian history, Ramses II ruled Egypt between 1276 and 1213 B.C., during which time he established domination over Nubia and built the temple of Abu Simbel. Ramses II is credited to be the longest-reigning and one of the most famous pharaohs of Egypt. Ramses II's cedar coffin was not originally designed for him, keeping in view his grandeur. The coffin is assumed to belong from the end of the 18th dynasty and was likely covered with gold and laden with gems or glass. 

As part of an exceptional loan to the French, the priceless sarcophagus will be the star of the show among the 180 items on display at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris. While Ramses's coffin will be on show in Paris from April 7 until September 6, his mummy will remain in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. 

According to media outlets, French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said, "It is an extraordinary opportunity for children and the public of all ages. It’s completely different to see it in real life rather than seeing it in pictures or on the internet."

In addition to the coffin, the exhibition, titled “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs,” will include a plethora of ancient Egyptian artifacts, including solid gold and silver jewelry, statues, amulets, masks, and other sarcophagi.

In January, Egypt’s Cabinet approved the transfer of the coffin to France following a request from the head of the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences, which is organizing the exhibition.

The traveling exhibition is being held in several major cities of the world and was inaugurated in Houston in November 2021 before moving to San Francisco in August last year.

Saudi Arabia unveils lifelike restructured face of ancient Nabataean woman

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

AIFD becomes Pakistan’s first fashion school to showcase students’ craft at Paris Fashion Week

11:55 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

In a first, AIFD of Iqra University to exhibit at Paris Fashion Week

12:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

First Pakistani brand to be exhibited at London Fashion Week

11:25 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir leaves Indian rapper Badshah amused as she channels 'Emily in Paris'

04:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Paris Hilton in Manish Malhotra's saree breaks the internet

11:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Man who inspired a Tom Hanks film dies in Paris airport after living there 18 years

03:52 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan ‘formally’ seeks US help in securing IMF deal

07:58 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: