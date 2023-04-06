Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

Shahroz Sabzwari is a multifaceted Pakistani actor and model, recognised for his good looks and outstanding acting skills. He has starred in various projects, including the film Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay, directed by Javed Sheikh, and played a lead role in the drama serial Deewana, produced by Hum TV.
Behroze Sabzwari, a renowned actor, is Shahroz's father, and he is currently married to the talented fashion model Sadaf Kanwal. Additionally, Shahroz has a daughter from his previous marriage with actress Syra Yousaf.
As the auspicious month of Ramadan approached, the pair travelled to one of the most sacred places in the world, the blessed city of Madinah Munawarah. They have been spending their time there praying and reciting the Holy Quran. Sabzwari recently shared some stunning pictures from Masjid e Nabwi on his Instagram account.
For starters, Umrah is a religious duty for Muslims that is voluntarily carried out by those who wish to perform.
Sadaf also shared a picture of herself standing facing the Kaaba with the caption "فَبِأَيِّ آلَاءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ No feeling can match what I felt performing my First UMRAH even in the blessed Month of Ramazan ♥️
SHUKAR ALHAMDULILLAH"
View this post on Instagram
Many celebrities Saba Faisal, Shahzad Sheikh, Mehreen Syed, Zuhab Khan and many others congratulated the couple.
On the work front, Sabzwari will be next seen in Babylicious alongside his ex-wife Syra.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.