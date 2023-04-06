Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

Shahroz Sabzwari is a multifaceted Pakistani actor and model, recognised for his good looks and outstanding acting skills. He has starred in various projects, including the film Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay, directed by Javed Sheikh, and played a lead role in the drama serial Deewana, produced by Hum TV.

Behroze Sabzwari, a renowned actor, is Shahroz's father, and he is currently married to the talented fashion model Sadaf Kanwal. Additionally, Shahroz has a daughter from his previous marriage with actress Syra Yousaf.

As the auspicious month of Ramadan approached, the pair travelled to one of the most sacred places in the world, the blessed city of Madinah Munawarah. They have been spending their time there praying and reciting the Holy Quran. Sabzwari recently shared some stunning pictures from Masjid e Nabwi on his Instagram account.

For starters, Umrah is a religious duty for Muslims that is voluntarily carried out by those who wish to perform.

Sadaf also shared a picture of herself standing facing the Kaaba with the caption "فَبِأَيِّ آلَاءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ No feeling can match what I felt performing my First UMRAH even in the blessed Month of Ramazan ♥️

SHUKAR ALHAMDULILLAH"

Many celebrities Saba Faisal, Shahzad Sheikh, Mehreen Syed, Zuhab Khan and many others congratulated the couple.

On the work front, Sabzwari will be next seen in Babylicious alongside his ex-wife Syra.