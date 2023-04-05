USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to decline against dollar amid economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee has touched a record low against the dollar in interbank market as the cash-strapped country struggles to unlock critical funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Ongoing political and economic uncertainty pushed local currency down against the greenback on Wednesday.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that the rupee lost 21 more paisas in value against the greenback, and was currently being traded at Rs287.50. In the open market, PKR lost over Rs1, a day after depreciating by 0.8 percent.
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under stress as it went from 230.89 to 255.43 in late January as the cap was removed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.5
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.1
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.07
|762.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.26
|41.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.46
|179.47
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.39
|744.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.91
|312.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
