11 Iranian security personnel killed in attack on IRGC headquarters in Sistan-Baluchestan

Iran's state media reported on Thursday at least 11 Iranian security force members were killed in an attack on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters in the southeastern border province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

According to the Iranian state TV, 16 members of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), a Sunni armed group, were killed in the ensuing overnight clashes with security forces.

The attack took place in the towns of Chabahar and Rask in Sistan-Baluchestan which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

IRAN UNDER ATTACK: SIMULTANEOUS STRIKES HIT 5 MILITARY BASES INSIDE IRAN - 10 DEAD



Iran has accused "foreign intelligence services" of launching simultaneous attacks on 5 military and security headquarters in the Iranian cities of Chabahar and Rask.



It was one of the deadliest attacks carried out by Jaish al-Adl.

“Gunmen stormed various security and military compounds simultaneously … and they also had suicide vests on,” Jabbari said, adding that the fighting continued for several hours.

“The terrorists failed to succeed in achieving their goal of seizing the Guards headquarters in Chabahar and Rask,” Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state TV.

Ten security officers were injured in the fighting in the impoverished region, which has a predominantly Sunni Muslim population.