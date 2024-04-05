Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday after witnessing gains in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs900 to close at Rs240,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs772 to settle at Rs205,932 in local market.

The precious commodity also saw downward trend in international market where price of per ounce decreased by $5 to close at $2,306.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, per tola gold price settled at Rs241,100 after witnessing significant increase of Rs2,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,886 to settle in Rs206,704.