US cricket stadium where Pak vs Ind match to be played, picture, match date, location

The match will take place on June 9
NEW YORK — The T20 World Cup 2024 is almost here, and the final phase of preparations is underway in the USA.
Since the game is being held in the United States for the first time, the preparations are massive. One of the most high-profile venues in the tournament is the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where eight matches will be hosted during the World Cup.
The most anticipated game of the mega event, Pakistan vs India, will take place on June 9, 2024, at this stadium, which is situated in Eisenhower Park, around 30 kilometres away from Manhattan.
The official account of the T20 World Cup on X recently announced that the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is "near completion." The state-of-the-art modular stadium will have the capacity to seat 34,000 fans and will offer several hospitality opportunities.
According to media reports, the east side stand is almost complete, while the west side stand will be finished within the next two weeks. The north and south sides of the stadium will feature premium hospitality suites, team, and media pavilions, and these parts are receiving the final touches.
Meanwhile, the pitch block on which the games will be played is currently maturing at another location in South Florida. "What has been accomplished in just two short months of construction in Nassau County is truly unprecedented, and as we mark the 60 days to go, we're excited to welcome cricket fans from all over the world to this first-of-its-kind international cricket venue," T20 USA CEO Brett Jones said.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
