US cricket stadium where Pak vs Ind match to be played, picture, match date, location

NEW YORK — The T20 World Cup 2024 is almost here, and the final phase of preparations is underway in the USA.

Since the game is being held in the United States for the first time, the preparations are massive. One of the most high-profile venues in the tournament is the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where eight matches will be hosted during the World Cup.

The most anticipated game of the mega event, Pakistan vs India, will take place on June 9, 2024, at this stadium, which is situated in Eisenhower Park, around 30 kilometres away from Manhattan.

The official account of the T20 World Cup on X recently announced that the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is "near completion." The state-of-the-art modular stadium will have the capacity to seat 34,000 fans and will offer several hospitality opportunities.

According to media reports, the east side stand is almost complete, while the west side stand will be finished within the next two weeks. The north and south sides of the stadium will feature premium hospitality suites, team, and media pavilions, and these parts are receiving the final touches.

Meanwhile, the pitch block on which the games will be played is currently maturing at another location in South Florida. "What has been accomplished in just two short months of construction in Nassau County is truly unprecedented, and as we mark the 60 days to go, we're excited to welcome cricket fans from all over the world to this first-of-its-kind international cricket venue," T20 USA CEO Brett Jones said.