Ayeza Khan steals hearts in her latest viral video

Web Desk
01:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan steals hearts in her latest viral video
Share

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Ayeza Khan's stunning glam looks of the popular fashionistas for her drama serial Laapata.

The 30-year-old stuns her fans once again as she recreates the drop-dead-gorgeous iconic look of Queen of Melody Noor Jehan in a recent viral video.

The Chupke Chupke star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous video where she is dressed to the nines in a white saree with stunning jewels and perfect makeup.

"Geeti #madamnoorjehan❤Lapata episode #3 link in the bio…", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Earlier, Khan channelled Madam Noor Jehan, Mahira Khan's iconic looks and paid a rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi and Kajol.

On the work front, Laapata is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti. 

Ayeza Khan's new dance video breaks the internet 01:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

The gorgeous Ayeza Khan seems to be on a dancing spree as this time around, she glides into the shoes of Bollywood diva ...

More From This Category
Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by ...
02:32 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Nida Yasir faces backlash over fashion choices
12:06 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
WATCH: Rangers deployed in Bhong after mob ...
11:35 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
Nescafe Basement’s Xulfi accused of sexual ...
11:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
Komal Rizvi celebrates 40th birthday with family
09:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
US military tests AI software that can predict ...
08:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by storm
02:32 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr