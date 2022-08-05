Hira Mani sends tangerine vibes in latest photos
Share
KARACHI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.
The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.
She keeps her relationship with fans intact social media where she used to share her photos and details about her upcoming projects.
This time around, she treated her vast fan following to a slew of stunning photos as she looked charming in bright orange top with combination of skin pant.
Wearing black glasses, the stunner has opted for light makeup to leave her fans stunned.
View this post on Instagram
“Orange makes me happy,” she captioned the post.
On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.
Hira Mani slammed for insensitive comments about ... 08:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Hira Mani turn heads whenever she comes under the limelight. From landing in hot waters over verbal ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- NIC hosts Fintech Hackathon 2022 to promote digital financial industry12:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Nooh Butt, Shah Hussain for wining ...11:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- COAS Bajwa inaugurates training complex for state-of-the-art VT-4 ...10:10 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Saudi court awards jail to six Pakistanis for sloganeering at ...09:40 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Kanwal Aftab lands in hot waters for demanding PR packages08:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Fans believe that Hania Aamir takes style inspiration from Alia Bhatt07:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- British rapper Dutchavelli embraces Islam in viral video08:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022