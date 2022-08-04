Punjab Police lose another jawan to criminals on Police Martyrs Day

LAHORE – Another jawan of the Punjab Police was martyred in the line of duty on the Police Martyrs Day.

Police said Constable Rao Rahat Saleem was martyred in an encounter with Dulani and Lund gang in the Rajanpur Kachha area, which is said to be a safe haven for criminals.

Paying tribute to the martyr, Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Faisal Shahkar said Constable Rahat Saleem became a companion of 1,573 brave martyrs by sacrificing his life on the Police Martyrs Day.

He said that martyrs of the Punjab Police were real heroes of the department and the nation would not forget their sacrifices.

Shankar said that Punjab Police would never leave the family of Saleem alone.

The funeral prayers for the martyred constable were held at Police Lines, Rajanpur.

راجن پور پولیس کے بہادر جوان راؤ محمد سلیم کچہ کے علاقہ میں گینگز کیخلاف جاری آپریشن میں جانفشانی سے لڑتے ہوئے شہادت کے رتبہ پر فائز ہو گئے۔ شہید کا ایک کمسن بیٹا اور دو بیٹیاں ہیں۔ یوم شہدائے پولیس کے موقعہ پر جام شہادت نوش کرنے والے اس بہادر سپوت کو پنجاب پولیس سلام پیش کرتی ہے pic.twitter.com/HVEnO7DiTl — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 4, 2022

Additional IG South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq, AIG Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Saleem, DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohiuddin, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Akhtar Farooq, DC Rajanpur Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur political personalities and members of peace committee attended the funeral prayers.

An armed contingent of the Punjab Police paid salutations to the martyr and Additional IG South Punjab laid a wreath.