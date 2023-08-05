Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trend on the second consecutive day on Saturday after upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,300 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,115 to settle at Rs191,016, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $10 to settle at $1,942 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.