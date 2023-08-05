Here's all you need to know about Kemankeş cruise missiles Pakistan is buying from Turkey

The missile equipped with artificial intelligence can search and select targets in difficult weather conditions
Pakistan is buying Kemankeş cruise missiles from Turkish company Baykar, claims the Air Operations Syndicate on Twitter.
These missiles are intended for use from unmanned aerial vehicles.
Pakistan currently uses three models of the Turkish UAVs. In August 2021, representatives of the Pakistani company NESCOM signed an agreement with TAI on the production of the Turkish Anka unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of Pakistan.
The new missile is planned to be used with Bayraktar TB2 drones, which Pakistan ordered in 2021.
In addition, the Pakistan Air Force is armed with Akıncı and Anka UAVs.
Launching is possible from Bayraktar AKINCI, Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar TB3 UAVs. The missile is equipped with artificial intelligence, due to which it can autonomously search for targets and select them in difficult weather conditions.
The length of the missile is 1.73 meters, and the height is 0.4 meters. The wingspan is 1.25 meters. The maximum weight of the missile is 30 kilograms, of which 6 kg is the warhead.
In addition, the missile has an optical guidance system with a camera system with 2-axis stabilization, 36x magnification and a laser rangefinder with a range of 2.8 kilometers.
The missile is equipped with an IL170 turbojet motor, which gives the missile a cruising speed of Mach 0.7 with a maximum range of over 200 km.
As Militarnyi previously reported, the missile was showcased to the public for the first time in the spring of 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
