Here's all you need to know about Kemankeş cruise missiles Pakistan is buying from Turkey

Pakistan is buying Kemankeş cruise missiles from Turkish company Baykar, claims the Air Operations Syndicate on Twitter.

These missiles are intended for use from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Pakistan currently uses three models of the Turkish UAVs. In August 2021, representatives of the Pakistani company NESCOM signed an agreement with TAI on the production of the Turkish Anka unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of Pakistan.

The new missile is planned to be used with Bayraktar TB2 drones, which Pakistan ordered in 2021.

In addition, the Pakistan Air Force is armed with Akıncı and Anka UAVs.

Launching is possible from Bayraktar AKINCI, Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar TB3 UAVs. The missile is equipped with artificial intelligence, due to which it can autonomously search for targets and select them in difficult weather conditions.

The length of the missile is 1.73 meters, and the height is 0.4 meters. The wingspan is 1.25 meters. The maximum weight of the missile is 30 kilograms, of which 6 kg is the warhead.

In addition, the missile has an optical guidance system with a camera system with 2-axis stabilization, 36x magnification and a laser rangefinder with a range of 2.8 kilometers.

The missile is equipped with an IL170 turbojet motor, which gives the missile a cruising speed of Mach 0.7 with a maximum range of over 200 km.

As Militarnyi previously reported, the missile was showcased to the public for the first time in the spring of 2023.