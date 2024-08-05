Pakistan Post suspends parcel service to US

The Pakistan Post has suspended parcel bookings to the United States for a month, resulting in significant losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars, it was revealed on Monday.
E-commerce orders were also canceled due to the Pakistan Post's halt on bookings.
This development has not only interrupted the trade of Pakistani products in the US but also impacted the national revenue.
Sources within the Pakistan Post cited non-payment of compensation to American shipping companies as the reason for the booking suspension.
The utility attributed the halt to inadequate parcel packing.
An inquiry report by the Directorate General of Pakistan Post highlighted several issues leading to the return of mail from the US, including deficiencies in and missing Electronic Advanced Data (EAD), and incorrect classification of letter mail.
The report noted that small registered letters were being sent to the US without generating ITMATT messages or with faulty/incomplete ITMATT messages, causing USPS to reject the mail.
Additionally, the directorate reported that booking staff entered incorrect information in mandatory fields.
Small business owners and e-commerce sellers have urged the government to address the issue and ensure the resumption of goods delivery to the US through Pakistan Post.
Meanwhile, parcel and mail bookings to the United Kingdom and other countries continue as usual.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
