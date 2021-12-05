PM Imran announces Pakistan's bravery award for man who tried saving Sri Lankan national from Sialkot mob
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid tribute and announced to award a man who risked his own life while trying to save the slain Sri Lankan national, who was brutally lynched incident by a mob in Sialkot this week.
"On behalf of the nation, I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, [including] endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim," Khan wrote on Twitter.
Malik Adnan will be awarded the Tamgha i Shujaat – the second-highest civil award for bravery – by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the PM further announced.
On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot incl endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 5, 2021
In a footage of Friday's gruesome attack, the man -- clad in a red sweater -- could be seen trying to convince the enraged group not to harm Mr. Kumara and hand him over to the police.
In another video, he is seen attempting to save the foreigner by forming a protective shield over him with his own body and later, Priyantha's body, from the enraged group who burned his body publicly over allegations he had committed blasphemy.
The remains of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara, who was an exports manager at the Rajco Industries, will be ferried to Colombo by SriLankan Airlines.
Sialkot lynching: Priyantha’s body to reach Sri ... 11:27 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Mortal remains of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Diyawadana, who was beaten to death and set ...
Top Pakistani leaders have promised accountability as Sri Lankan leaders and Mr Kumara’s grieving wife, Niroshi Dasaniyake, have demanded that Islamabad ensure justice.
So far, police have arrested over 230 people in the case and filed police reports against 900 workers of the garment factory, Rajco Industries, in Sialkot. Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt lodged the cases under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Pakistan assures Sri Lanka of justice in Sialkot ... 10:55 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday and conveyed ...
