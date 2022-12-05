Christian Turner to step down as British envoy to Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner will step down in January 2023 as he has been assigned new task by the UK government.

Turner made the announcement about his departure on Twitter, stating: "It has been announced today that I will leave Pakistan in January to take up position as DG Geopolitical, the ‘Political Director’ in @FCDOGovUK [the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)]”.

"Pakistan, I will miss you," he said as he has been serving as ambassador to Pakistan for three years.

"Over his three years as High Commissioner, Turner oversaw the UK’s Covid-19 repatriation efforts, welcomed a UK Foreign Secretary visit, lobbied for and secured direct flights from the UK to Pakistan, initiated a drive to double UK-Pakistan trade by 2025," read an official statement.

The UK government is yet to name its new high commissioner. However, Andrew Dalgleish, the deputy high commissioner, will assume the office of the chargé d’affaires until the Turner’s successor is announced.