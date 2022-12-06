Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan celebrate 10 years of togetherness
Share
Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani showbiz industry's favorite couple, Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan, on celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple, who has been blessed with the best, knows how to be grateful and keep their marital life smooth with gratitude, love, and affection for one another.
Despite having hectic schedules and exhausting routines, the duo is often seen cozying up to each other in their PDA-filled pictures. For their special occasion, Effendi and Arsalan both took to their social media platforms and shared scintillating pictures from their anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the Betiyaan actress wrote, "10 years to the wholesomeness!! Thank you for the beautiful surprise. Happy Decade Anniversary Kanwar Arsalan."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Fans also showered love on the post and flooded the comments section praising them.
On the work front, Arsalan was last seen in Meri Saheli Meri Humjoli, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Agar Tum Na Hotay, and Mere Khuda.
Effendi was recently seen in Aye Dil Tu Bata, Paimanay, Munafiq, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Bechari Qudsia, Guddu, and Betiyaan.
Kanwar Arsalan celebrates Fatima Effendi's ... 04:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan are one of the most-liked celebrity duo in the ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 December 202208:15 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul recreate viral Pakistani ...01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan showers Quick Style with 'gifts'01:16 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony ...12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Will Saboor Aly and husband Ali Ansari work together in an upcoming ...12:10 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022