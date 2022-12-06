Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan celebrate 10 years of togetherness

Noor Fatima
09:05 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan celebrate 10 years of togetherness
Source: Fatima Effendi (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani showbiz industry's favorite couple, Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan, on celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple, who has been blessed with the best, knows how to be grateful and keep their marital life smooth with gratitude, love, and affection for one another.

Despite having hectic schedules and exhausting routines, the duo is often seen cozying up to each other in their PDA-filled pictures. For their special occasion, Effendi and Arsalan both took to their social media platforms and shared scintillating pictures from their anniversary. 

Taking to Instagram, the Betiyaan actress wrote, "10 years to the wholesomeness!! Thank you for the beautiful surprise. Happy Decade Anniversary Kanwar Arsalan."

Fans also showered love on the post and flooded the comments section praising them.

On the work front, Arsalan was last seen in Meri Saheli Meri Humjoli, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Agar Tum Na Hotay, and Mere Khuda.

Effendi was recently seen in Aye Dil Tu Bata, Paimanay, Munafiq, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Bechari Qudsia, Guddu, and Betiyaan.

Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul recreate viral Pakistani girl's dance moves
01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022

