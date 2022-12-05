PAKvENG: Pakistan resume at 80-2, need 263 more to win Rawalpindi Test
RAWALPINDI – The last day's play of the first Test between Pakistan and England has started with the hosts looking for 263 to bag the first game.

On Day 4, Stokes led squad managed to get quick wickets after setting Shaheen's target of 343 to secure a maiden win in historic Test series. Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam returned to the pavilion in their second innings before Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel ended day four at the crease on 80-2.

After Abdullah Shafique’s wicket, experienced player Azhar Ali was unable to continue batting after getting injured. He was hit on the tip of his right index finger.

England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set hosts a target of 343 in the first Test on Sunday.

Three English players, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root slam half-tons in their first innings while Pakistan’s young speedster Naseem Shah, and pacers Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood got two scalps each.

Babar led squad made 579 all out in reply to England's first innings total of 657 on day four of the first Test.

