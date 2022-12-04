PTI emerges as single largest party in second phase of AJK local govt elections

MUZAFFARABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of ousted prime minister Imran Khan has emerged as the single largest party with 229 seats in the second phase of the local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Sunday it had received the results of 708 out of 787 constituencies and the PTI was in the first place with 229 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was second with 129 and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was third with 104 seats. Independent candidates won 199 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Party secured 28 seats and the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) won seven.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, and Jamaat-e-Islami won four seats each, with 79 seats pending the results announcement.

However, the PTI has shared slightly different results of the AJK elections on its social media pages.

The ECP said that over 1.16 million citizens voted in all four districts of the Poonch Division – Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bagh and Haveli – in the second phase of the local government polls on Saturday.

At least 3,500 armed troops of civil forces, including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, assisted the local civil administration and the AJK police in ensuring polls are held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

The AJK local government elections are being held in three phases on party basis. However, independent candidates are also in the run and have won a considerable number of seats.

The first phase of the local government elections was held on November 27 in three districts of the Muzaffarabad Division while the third phase will be held in three districts of the southern Mirpur Division, Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber, on December 8.