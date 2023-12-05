Blast in Peshawar's Warsak Road leaves two children injured

PESHAWAR – An explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa's capital left two children injured.

Local media reported that blast took place near a school at Warsak Road in Peshawar. Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the site and cordoned off the blast site.

Cops were trying to ascertain whether it was a planted bomb or a hand grenade that had been thrown.

Rescue teams reached the area and the injured children were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The fresh blast was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces and civilians as the KP and Balochistan witnessed serious law and order situation amid a resurgence of terror groups.

More to follow...