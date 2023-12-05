Pakistan vs Prime Minister XI Live Streaming, Match Timing, Venue

The Men in Green will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up match tomorrow, while the Pakistan national squad prepares for their difficult three-match Test series against Australia.

During their recent travel to Australia, the Pakistan cricket team has had difficulties; in particular, they have not won a Test series on Australian territory. The Men in Green are eager to move past their previous disappointments and are committed to putting on a fantastic show with their newly assembled squad.

In the next three-match series against Australia, Pakistan's team will be captained by Shan Masood, who was recently named captain. Prior to the main event, the squad will play a four-day match against the Prime Minister's XI as part of an important warm-up.

Live streaming

Live streaming of the four-day warm-up match between Pakistan and the Prime Minister's XI will be available on the official YouTube channels of cricket.com.au and Cricket Australia. Fans in Pakistan are able to watch live streaming on these channels from Pakistan.

However, there will not be a formal television broadcast of the game.

Venue and Timing

Tomorrow at 4:30 AM Pakistan Time, the Green Shirts will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up at Canberra's Manuka Oval.