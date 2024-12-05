Pakistan bat first against Zimbabwe in third T20

BULAWAYO – Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in final game of the three-match T20I series in Bulawayo today (Thursday).

Pakistan eye to clean sweep the series as the visitors have won the first two matches by showing impressive performance in all three departments.

On December 3, Zimbabwe lost 10 wickets for 20 runs in 43 balls as Pakistan raced to 10 wickets victory in the second T20I to take an assailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 25-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner, introduced in the ninth over, recorded incredible figures of 2.4-0-3-5 and 23-year-old Mohammad Abbas Afridi registered figures of 2-1-2-2 as Zimbabwe, after being 37 for no loss in 4.2 overs, was bundled out for 57 in 12.4 overs.

Squads

Pakistan – Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (WK), Salman Agha (C), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Zimbabwe – Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tinotenda Maposa