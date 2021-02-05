Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and son embark on K2 winter expedition without oxygen

SKARDU – Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his son Sajid are all set to ascend K2, the second highest mountain of the world, without oxygen.

Sadpara, his son, and their friend John Snorri had earlier planned to summit the mountain that had not been scaled in winter until a few weeks ago when a Nepalese team conquered the peak for the first time in winter. However, the expedition was postponed due to a bad weather.

Sadpara, his son, and Snorri will be the first team to scale the perilous mountain without oxygen, setting a new world record.

Sadpara asked the nation to pray for their safe expedition.

#K2Winter2021 – Nepali Sherpas break winter ... 04:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2021 ISLAMABAD – A 10-member team of Nepali climbers become the first mountaineers to summit world's second highest ...

Winter expeditions are more dangerous than in summer as fresh snow makes the slopes powdery, making it harder to gain solid footing for the climbers. A Bulgarian mountaineer has recently slipped and fell while returning to Camp-3 and search is underway to find him.