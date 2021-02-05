PAKvSA – FaheemAshraf's unbeaten 54 takes Pakistan to 229-7 at lunch on 2nd day of 2nd test
Karachi – Pakistan were 229-7 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Pakistan-South Africa test match with Faheem Ashraf on a sweet 54 and Yasir Shah getting into his groove and still on nought.
Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan had a tough first day as the top order slumped once again and were 22-3 at one point. However, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam, who had ended Day 1 on 145-3, managed to turn things around with their 123-run partnership.
Anrich Nortje started the day brilliantly with a direct hit, sending Babar back to the pavilion on the second ball of the day. Babar had made 77. Fawad too went back shortly after being run out by Temba Bavuma for a score of 45.
Mohammad Rizwan only managed to score 18, including a couple of boundaries before getting caught by Kagiso Rabada to add a fourth wicket for Anrich Nortje. Hassan Ali was caught by Dean Elgar at a score of just eight.
Team Pakistan
Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
Team South Africa
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.
