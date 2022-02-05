PSL 7, Match 13: Peshawar Zalmi elect to field first against Multan Sultans – Check Live Score and Squads

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and decided to field first against Multan Sultans in match number 13 of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) at National Stadium today (Saturday).

The match will start at 7:30pm.

Defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the PSL points table as they won all the matches they have played in the tournament so far.

While Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have four points each and are placed on the second, third and fourth places, respectively.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal (Covid replacement: Ammad Butt), Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal (Covid replacement: Imam-ul-Haq), Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris