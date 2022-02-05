PSL7: Islamabad United opt to field first against Qalandars
12:49 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Islamabad United opt to field first against Qalandars
KARACHI – Islamabad United have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Today’s game will be the fourth for both squads as the Afridi-led Qalandars and Islamabad United won two matches each.

On Thursday, Shadab led squad earlier made a winning start to their campaign but it was followed by a defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans. They registered a convincing 43-run win over the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars remained impressive with the ball as well as they managed to restrict Zalmi to 170 runs. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique remained prominent with a game in the country’s flagship cricket league.

The toss-winning squad will likely field first as spinners can be crucial in winning a match. 

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

