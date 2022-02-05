PSL7: Strong Islamabad United to lock horns with Qalandars today – Check Live Score and Squads
KARACHI – Potent Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Today’s game will be the fourth for both squads as the Afridi-led Qalandars and Islamabad United won two matches each.
Good afternoon! It’s a double header day. Pace meets power in the first match of the day. It’s going to get very, very interesting #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #IUvLQ pic.twitter.com/6s0jkCrD6d— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 5, 2022
On Thursday, Shadab led squad earlier made a winning start to their campaign but it was followed by a defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans. They registered a convincing 43-run win over the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday.
Good morning!— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 5, 2022
It’s a game day as #Sherus will be up against #Qalandars 🙌
Two equally balanced and in-form teams 🔥🔥
Who do you think will win? #IUvLQ #HBLPSL7 #UnitedWeWin #TrophyIdharRakh pic.twitter.com/AsIyDxKei7
Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars remained impressive with the ball as well as they managed to restrict Zalmi to 170 runs. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique remained prominent with a game in the country’s flagship cricket league.
The toss-winning squad will likely field first as spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Squads
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
