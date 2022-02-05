PSL7: Strong Islamabad United to lock horns with Qalandars today – Check Live Score and Squads

KARACHI – Potent Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Today’s game will be the fourth for both squads as the Afridi-led Qalandars and Islamabad United won two matches each.

Good afternoon! It’s a double header day. Pace meets power in the first match of the day. It’s going to get very, very interesting #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #IUvLQ pic.twitter.com/6s0jkCrD6d — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 5, 2022

On Thursday, Shadab led squad earlier made a winning start to their campaign but it was followed by a defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans. They registered a convincing 43-run win over the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars remained impressive with the ball as well as they managed to restrict Zalmi to 170 runs. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique remained prominent with a game in the country’s flagship cricket league.

The toss-winning squad will likely field first as spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

PSL7: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators, ... 11:58 PM | 3 Feb, 2022 KARACHI – Islamabad United jumped to the second spot on the points table after a thumping 43-run victory over ...

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan