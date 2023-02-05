Search

Peshawar Zalmi to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 exhibition match

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 5 Feb, 2023
Peshawar Zalmi to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 exhibition match
Source: PeshawarZalmi/Twitter

QUETTA – Yellow storm has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in an exhibition match ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

A special pitch has been formed for the exhibition match, weeks before the start of the country’s flagship tournament. Strict security measures have been taken while temporary seats have been installed in the stands to facilitate spectators.

The star-studded exhibition match will see top players in action today as the two sides are set to lock horns in Quetta’s Bugti Stadium. The match was hyped for being the first to be held in the country’s sparsely populated region Balochistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board decided to host the exhibition match in collaboration with the Balochistan government between the two PSL teams ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the country’s flagship cricket tournament.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Ahsan Ali, Bismillah Khan, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Aimal Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Umaid Asif, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Haseebullah, Azam Khan, Aamir Jamal, Usama Mir, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad

Here's all the star players making debut in PSL8

