Bilal Abbas Khan, Durefishan Saleem starrer Ishq Murshid hypes up election season

Following Farooq Rind's direction, Ishq Murshid introduces Shibra essayed by the versatile Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Salman played by Noor ul Hassan, and Shahmeer Sikandar played by Bilal Abbas Khan. The visual treat by Pakistani director, Rind, who previously graced the television industry with Pyar Ke Sadqay and Ishq Zahe Naseeb, brought together Saleem and Khan for a small-screen experience divorced of oft-used tropes.
A multilayered television serial, Ishq Murshid offers more than what meets the eye, and it's latest episode may serve as a “coded message” for every Pakistani hyped up for the upcoming elections.
With Rind's par excellence direction, Abdul Khaliq Khan's compelling storyline, and Saleem-Khan's impeccable acting prowess, Ishq Murshid's fame is burgeoning among the audience who is glued to their screen, to say the least. In the same fashion of presenting stunning visuals, Ishq Murshid's latest episode brings forth a seamless blend of romance, fantasy, and political intrigue.
While the 2024 elections in Pakistan are a hot topic, Ishq Murshid gave a spin on political satire through its character in the 18th episode where Fazal Bakhsh (played by Ali Gul Mallah) comically raises election awareness. Mallah's distinct dialogue delivery and his comical catchphrase “Bhalay, Bhalay” has drawn much attention.
In one of the scenes, Mallah is shaving a customer's beard when he intriguingly asks him which political party who he be voting. The customer casually replies that his vote would be for the ones running the country for the past four decades, which infuriates Mallah and he asks the customer to leave. In another scene, the pretend Fazal Bakhsh (essayed by Khan) asks Mallah about his catchphrase which he reveals is a symbol of bat.
Social media users fixated on the scene, read between the lines, and took to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reactions to the “coded messages.”
“This scene is literally representing PTI Supporters,” added one user.
This scene is literally representing PTI Supporters ????????#IshqMurshid pic.twitter.com/14IWsxBKMl— sinnerzzzs (@sinnerzzzs) February 4, 2024
“Another Coded Message,” wrote another.
Another Coded Message from #Ishqmurshid— sinnerzzzs (@sinnerzzzs) February 5, 2024
This drama is wilding ????????
pic.twitter.com/XpO9TrS99g
Another user opined that they didn't particularly liked the lead actors and didn't watch any episodes, however, they would be watching the television series out of love for “Murshad.”
Meny aik bhi episode nahi daikhi because mujhy hero heroine nahi psnd, ab pura daikhun gi.— • ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? • (@Bunny_azr) February 5, 2024
Murshad k ishq main ❤
On the work front, Saleem was recently seen in Pardes, Hangor S-131, Jurm, Juda Huay Kuch Is Tarha, Bharaas, Khaie and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She also appeared in a music video with singer Asim Azhar.
Khan, on the other hand, has been particularly well-received by fans and critics alike, with viewers admiring his on-screen chemistry with the talented actress, Sajal Aly, in Kuch Ankahi. He was also seen in Dobaara, Dunk, Qurban, Saanp Seerhi, Laal, and Weham.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.