Bilal Abbas Khan, Durefishan Saleem starrer Ishq Murshid hypes up election season

Noor Fatima
03:23 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Bilal Abbas Khan Durefishan Saleem
Source: File Photo

Following Farooq Rind's direction, Ishq Murshid introduces Shibra essayed by the versatile Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Salman played by Noor ul Hassan, and Shahmeer Sikandar played by Bilal Abbas Khan. The visual treat by Pakistani director, Rind, who previously graced the television industry with Pyar Ke Sadqay and Ishq Zahe Naseeb, brought together Saleem and Khan for a small-screen experience divorced of oft-used tropes. 

A multilayered television serial, Ishq Murshid offers more than what meets the eye, and it's latest episode may serve as a “coded message” for every Pakistani hyped up for the upcoming elections.

With Rind's par excellence direction, Abdul Khaliq Khan's compelling storyline, and Saleem-Khan's impeccable acting prowess, Ishq Murshid's fame is burgeoning among the audience who is glued to their screen, to say the least. In the same fashion of presenting stunning visuals, Ishq Murshid's latest episode brings forth a seamless blend of romance, fantasy, and political intrigue. 

While the 2024 elections in Pakistan are a hot topic, Ishq Murshid gave a spin on political satire through its character in the 18th episode where Fazal Bakhsh (played by Ali Gul Mallah) comically raises election awareness. Mallah's distinct dialogue delivery and his comical catchphrase “Bhalay, Bhalay” has drawn much attention.

In one of the scenes, Mallah is shaving a customer's beard when he intriguingly asks him which political party who he be voting. The customer casually replies that his vote would be for the ones running the country for the past four decades, which infuriates Mallah and he asks the customer to leave. In another scene, the pretend Fazal Bakhsh (essayed by Khan) asks Mallah about his catchphrase which he reveals is a symbol of bat.

Social media users fixated on the scene, read between the lines, and took to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reactions to the “coded messages.” 

“This scene is literally representing PTI Supporters,” added one user.

“Another Coded Message,” wrote another.

Another user opined that they didn't particularly liked the lead actors and didn't watch any episodes, however, they would be watching the television series out of love for “Murshad.”

On the work front, Saleem was recently seen in Pardes, Hangor S-131, Jurm, Juda Huay Kuch Is Tarha, Bharaas, Khaie and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She also appeared in a music video with singer Asim Azhar. 

Khan, on the other hand, has been particularly well-received by fans and critics alike, with viewers admiring his on-screen chemistry with the talented actress, Sajal Aly, in Kuch Ankahi. He was also seen in Dobaara, Dunk, Qurban, Saanp Seerhi, Laal, and Weham.

