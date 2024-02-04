First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the first double-storey underpass near Barkat Market in Garden Town and named it as ‘Rustam e Zaman The Great Gamma Crossing’.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the double-storey underpass would be the first underpass of its kind in Pakistan. It is the best way to pay a tribute to the national hero world champion Gamma Pehlawan. The level 1 underpass will go from Barkat Market up to the Canal Road and it will be 700 metres long.
The level 2 underpass will be 1.4 km long and will go from Jinnah Hospital up to Barkat market. One U- turn will be built at Bhekewal Mor and another U-turn will he built on Canal Road. The CBD team of Punjab for the first time is constructing dual underpasses simultaneously. The traffic problems will be resolved with the completion of this project.
Naqvi said the traffic going towards Barkat Market, Canal Road, Jinnah Hospital and Iqbal Town will benefit from this project. Nespak has prepared design of this project.
He said the projected is scheduled to be completed in six months but it will be completed before time. “I want this project to be completed within 3-4 months so that the people can be greatly benefited from the fruits of this mega project,” he said. He said that petrol and time will be saved with the elimination of obstacles on completion of this project.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
