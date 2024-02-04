First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the first double-storey underpass near Barkat Market in Garden Town and named it as ‘Rustam e Zaman The Great Gamma Crossing’.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the double-storey underpass would be the first underpass of its kind in Pakistan. It is the best way to pay a tribute to the national hero world champion Gamma Pehlawan. The level 1 underpass will go from Barkat Market up to the Canal Road and it will be 700 metres long.

The level 2 underpass will be 1.4 km long and will go from Jinnah Hospital up to Barkat market. One U- turn will be built at Bhekewal Mor and another U-turn will he built on Canal Road. The CBD team of Punjab for the first time is constructing dual underpasses simultaneously. The traffic problems will be resolved with the completion of this project.



Naqvi said the traffic going towards Barkat Market, Canal Road, Jinnah Hospital and Iqbal Town will benefit from this project. Nespak has prepared design of this project.

He said the projected is scheduled to be completed in six months but it will be completed before time. “I want this project to be completed within 3-4 months so that the people can be greatly benefited from the fruits of this mega project,” he said. He said that petrol and time will be saved with the elimination of obstacles on completion of this project.