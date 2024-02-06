Inside Arisha Razi Khan's mesmerizing Mayun ceremony

Heartiest congratulations are in order on the auspicious occasion of Pakistani actress Arisha Razi Khan's Mayun ceremony. Khan, who is all set to get hitched, is taking over the internet with some breathtaking pictures.
Khan, who is one of the most promising child stars in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, boasts an illustrious career with back to back smash hit television serials under her belt.
Thanks to her impeccable acting prowess, the Main Abdul Qadir Hoon star enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and regularly updates her fans with highlights from her life.
On the biggest event of the 24-year-old actress's life, Khan shared her mesmerizing looks and gave her fandom a sneak peek into her Mayun ceremony.
“Mayun,” Razi began writing in the caption. “My Day of Celebration,” she added and expressed her love for her gorgeous makeup look. “Loved loved my final Look,” Khan said.
Khan married Abdullah Farrukh in 2022 in a private Nikkah ceremony.
On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in television serials including Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
