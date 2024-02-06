Search

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's mesmerizing Mayun ceremony

Noor Fatima
05:29 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Arisha Razi Khan
Source: Arisha Razi Khan (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order on the auspicious occasion of Pakistani actress Arisha Razi Khan's Mayun ceremony. Khan, who is all set to get hitched, is taking over the internet with some breathtaking pictures.

Khan, who is one of the most promising child stars in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, boasts an illustrious career with back to back smash hit television serials under her belt.

Thanks to her impeccable acting prowess, the Main Abdul Qadir Hoon star enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and regularly updates her fans with highlights from her life.

On the biggest event of the 24-year-old actress's life, Khan shared her mesmerizing looks and gave her fandom a sneak peek into her Mayun ceremony.

“Mayun,” Razi began writing in the caption. “My Day of Celebration,” she added and expressed her love for her gorgeous makeup look. “Loved loved my final Look,” Khan said.

Khan married Abdullah Farrukh in 2022 in a private Nikkah ceremony.

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in television serials including Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.

