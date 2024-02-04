Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Pakistan's largest biogas plant in Lahore

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday inaugurated Pakistan's largest biogas plant in Lahore.

The biogas plant in Gujjar Colony has the capacity to produce 6,000 cubic metres of gas daily using 1600 kilogrammes of dung.

The plant is also expected to generate 16,000 kilogrammes of organic fertiliser daily that can be used by farmers to enhance per acre yield of various crops.

Naqvi laid the foundation stone for this biogas project in October 2023 and directed the authorities to expedite the construction process and complete the project ahead of schedule.

The estimated cost of the biogas plant stands at a substantial Rs350 million, promising an annual revenue of Rs80 million.