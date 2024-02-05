What will be the weather on February 8?

KARACHI – Weather observers have forecast clear and dry weather in most parts of the country on the election day — February 8.
Experts say there is no possibility of a big spell of rain on the election day. However, there were chances of light rain in western parts of Sindh and Balochistan on February 7, election eve.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the rain system would die down within 24 hours after light to moderate rains in some parts of Punjab and Balochistan. He forecast that on election day weather would be dry in most parts of the country.
He shared the forecast while talking about the heavy downpour that lashed Karachi for the second day on Sunday as many parts of the port city were still submerged in rainwater.
The areas that received heavy to moderate rain for the second day included North Karachi, Superhighway, Bufferzone, Nagan Chowrangi, Saadi Town, North Naziabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New MA Jinnah Road, Nazimabad, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shah Faisal Scheme 33 and other areas.
The Met Office said nimbus clouds persisted in central and northern areas of the city, which received rains intermittently.
“The series of rains may continue intermittently till evening,” the meteorological department had said adding that it was after 40 years that the city was witnessing such rainfall in February.
Several areas experienced hours-long power outages due to heavy rainfall. Whereas, rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines entered houses and hospitals in the port city.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
